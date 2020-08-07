Karaikal woman engineer aces UPSC exam

Puducherry Minister for Education R. Kamalakannan felicitating R. Saranya in Karaikal.

TIRUCHI

07 August 2020

Twenty-six-year-old R.Saranya has done Karaikal proud by securing all-India rank 36 in Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, the results of which were declared on Tuesday. She is also the Puducherry State topper and aced the exam in her third attempt.

Significantly, Ms.Saranya had her grounding in government educational institutions having graduated in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Pondicherry Engineering College in Puducherry. She did her Plus Two in Annai Theresa Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Karaikal after completing high school from ONGC Public School. She opted for Geography as her optional subject for UPSC mains.

Expressing happiness over her accomplishment, Ms.Saranya told The Hindu that the entire experience of preparing for the UPSC exams had been an enriching one personally. “Am very happy; I was confident of clearing the exam this time, though I did not expect such a good rank,” an elated Ms. Saranya said.

“It has been a long journey for me. I failed to clear the interview twice. This time around, I planned my routine better which helped me. I was fully focused this time and felt completely satisfied with my effort,” she said recalling her preparation.

To her, the entire process of preparing for the UPSC exam has been rewarding. “The preparation gives us a broad perspective on various issues. We develop societal concern and grow as a person. Even if we do not clear the exams, we will be much better off as an individual,” she observed.

Environmental conservation, rural development and youth welfare are her interest areas, she says looking forward to her career. “I wish to thank The Hindu too. I used to read it thoroughly every day and have subscribed to its digital edition now,” she said.

Ms.Saranya was felicitated by Puducherry Education Minister R. Kamalakannan and Karaikal Collector Arjun Sharma on Wednesday.