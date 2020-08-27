Karaikal Port handles 27,000 tonnes of fertilizer cargo

Karaikal Port Pvt. Ltd. (KPPL) on Thursday said it had handled a record highest average discharge rate per day of 27,000 tonnes of fertilizer cargo.
According to a press note, the consignment arrived on Supramax vessel- M.V. Murgash was imported by Indian Potash Limted (IPL) with a shipment size of 40,000 tonnes of Mureate of Potash (MOP). The vessel completed her cargo discharge and sailed out from Port in minimal time. By efficient way of cargo handling, KPPL could achieve the best average discharge rate per day of 27,000 tonnes, the note said.
“Karaikal Port serves prime fertilizer companies such as IFFCO, IPL, SPIC and concentrating in handling more fertilizer consignments in future,” said K. Muralidharan, CEO of KPPL.
According to KPPL, the port which is strategically located with access from delta regions of Cauvery and Vaigai basin in Tamil Nadu and well connected by rail and road, was looking to a primary fertilizer import port of the region and ensure timely supply to the farmers. KPPL has potential to handle 2 million tonnes of fertilizer cargo per annum.
The Port has handled over 70 million tonnes of cargo and over 2,000 commercial vessels since inception. In the next few years, KPPL is expected to add new cargo flows to increase its cargo handling capacity to 40 MMTPA (million metric tonne per annum) by 2025, the press note said.
