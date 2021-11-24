Kapaleeswarar College to offer religious course

CHENNAI

24 November 2021 00:53 IST

Six-month Saiva Siddhantha course planned

A six-month certificate course on Saiva Siddhantha will be started at the Arulmigu Kapaleeswarar Arts and Science College in Kolathur. Application forms can be had from the college during working days till December 13.

This follows a directive of the Madras High Court, ordering the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department to start religious courses in the four colleges run by it on land belonging to various temples.

S. Saravanan, a professor at the Saiva Siddhantha Department in the School of Philosophy and Religion of the University of Madras, has prepared the course content.

Weekly classes

Classes will be held on Saturdays and apart from students of the college, interested people who have passed class 12, can join.

Admission will be on a first-come-first-served basis. There is no age limit, said a press release. For more details, contact V. Loganathan on ph: 7397396560.