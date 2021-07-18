Kanniyakumari’s paddy fields fall prey to real-estate development

Under threat: Fertile villages in Kanniyakumari district have fallen prey to the construction of building

Nagercoil

18 July 2021 01:25 IST

Rules prevent their conversion into housing plots

The fertile paddy fields of Kanniyakumari district, once the rice bowl of the erstwhile Travancore state, are being indiscriminately converted into housing plots in violation of rules. Lush green fields and banana and coconut groves are giving way to buildings, defeating the very purpose of the declaration of the wetlands in Suchindram and Theroor and the Manakudi estuary as conservation reserves. Further, the dumping and burning of waste, especially plastic, on the bunds of waterbodies and the release of untreated sewage into them are causing damage to the Suchindram Theroor bird sanctuary.

“When I challenged real-estate brokers with rules that prevent construction, they said the sale was not for constructing houses. But those who have bought the lands have started constructing buildings despite my putting up a notice board stating that permission will not be granted for such works,” said C. Kosalai, president of Parakkai panchayat, which is on the banks of the Parakkai Kulam bird sanctuary.

Putheri, a fertile village in the northern part, has fallen prey to the construction of houses. Suchindaram, Kakkamoor, Kurichi and other villages on one side of the Suchindram Theroor bird sanctuary are also witnessing a spurt in construction activities. Even in 2010, the then Collector, Rajendra Ratnoo, issued an order to prevent the conversion of wetlands into housing projects. He directed all village administrative officers not to grant permission for construction on wetlands in view of the depletion of groundwater.

“I am also under pressure to sell my fields at Thovalai. But I have been resisting the real estate brokers. Houses are being constructed in villages falling under the Hill Area Conservation Authority in Thovalai,” said N. Thalavai Sundaram, AIADMK MLA from Kanniyakumari. He is also a former Minister.

“It is illegal to convert paddy fields into housing plots in the district... In the Nagercoil Municipal Corporation area, the problem lies in the manner in which it was conceived as a Corporation,” said former IAS officer M.G. Devasahayam, a native of Kanniyakumari. He said there was confusion on who should act — the district administration or the Corporation. “There was no proper discussion before the Corporation was created. Hence, the fertile lands in Parvathipuram and neighbouring areas are fast becoming housing plots,” he said.

Mr. Sundaram said real-estate businessmen had their way of securing permission for housing plots. “They will keep the land uncultivated for some time before applying for permission on grounds that they are no longer in use for agriculture. They will then get false certificates from officials for the plots. Since the law is clear, the issue should be taken to the court, and that alone will provide a solution,” he said.