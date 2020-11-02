Kanniyakumari’s COVID-19 tally nearing 15,000-mark

TIRUNELVELI/KANNIYAKUMARI

02 November 2020 20:49 IST

Madurai, Kanniyakumari and Virudhunagar report one death each

Even as its COVID-19 infection tally is nearing the 15,000-mark, Kanniyakumari district lost one more life to the viral infection on Monday to have a death toll of 245. After 40 new cases were admitted to hospitals, the district has 260 active cases and an infection tally of 14,987. A total of 102 people were discharged.

Thoothukudi reported 39 fresh cases to have an infection tally of 15,128, with 447 active cases. Fifty people were discharged from hospitals in the district.

Madurai recorded 37 new cases, with which the total number of positive cases rose to 18,813. Forty-six people were discharged from hospitals in the district, which has 474 active cases. There was one fatality, which took the district’s death toll to 420.

The tally of Tirunelveli went up to 14,260 with the addition of 25 new cases. After 32 people were discharged from hospitals, the district has 151 active cases.

Nineteen people tested positive in Dindigul, which has marked a tally of 9,821. Five patients were discharged from hospitals and the number of active cases is 62. So far, 185 people have succumbed to the virus.

Theni registered 18 fresh cases to have a tally of 16,268. Hospitals discharged 17 people and there are 55 active cases in the district, which has a death toll of 193.

The number of fresh cases registered in Virudhunagar was 16, which took the district’s tally up to 15,471. After the discharge of 37 people, the number of active cases came down to 107. The district recorded one more fatality – that of an 84-year-old man at a private hospital in Virudhunagar on October 29 – to have a death toll of 221.

Ramanathapuram reported 14 fresh cases, which pushed its tally up to 6,021. Hospitals marked the discharge of 17 people. The district, which has so far lost 130 lives to COVID-19, has 50 active cases.

Sivaganga accounted for 10 new cases, which raised the overall case count to 5,922. There were 31 discharges from hospitals. The district, which has 103 active cases, has had 126 fatalities.

Tenkasi recorded four fresh cases to have a tally of 7,830, with 27 active cases. Three people were discharged from hospitals.