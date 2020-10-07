Kanniyakumari tops southern districts in daily case count

TIRUNELVELI/THENI

07 October 2020 20:49 IST

The district reports 97 fresh COVID-19 cases, one fatality

Kanniyakumari continued the recent trend of reporting most number of fresh COVID-19 cases among southern districts on Wednesday. The district’s tally touched 13,415, with 795 active cases, with the addition of 97 cases. The district marked the discharge of 61 people and one fatality, which raised its death toll to 228.

Madurai reported 86 fresh cases, with which the district’s tally rose to 17,130. There were 78 discharges from hospitals in the district.

Tirunelveli’s total case count reached 13,238 as the district recorded 66 new cases. After 74 people were discharged, the district has 774 active cases.

Sixty-five people tested positive in Thoothukudi, taking the tally to 13,856. After the discharge of 71 people, the number of active cases stands at 505. The district has so far witnessed 123 deaths.

Theni registered 53 new cases, which pushed the district’s case count up to 15,358. Hospitals discharged 64 people.

Dindigul’s tally went up to 9,152, with the addition of 49 cases. There were 41 discharges in the district.

Virudhunagar registered 37 fresh cases, which took the total number of positive cases to 14,677. With 38 people having been discharged, the district has 225 active cases. The death toll remains at 213.

Sivaganga added 36 fresh cases to have a tally of 5,392. Twenty-four people were discharged from hospitals.

Ramanathapuram had 17 new cases and the tally moved to 5,664. Hospitals discharged 10 people.

With 10 new cases, Tenkasi’s tally moved up to 7,550. The district has 271 active cases after 36 people were discharged from hospitals. The district has so far lost 122 lives to COVID-19.