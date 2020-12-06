Kanniyakumari students thank CM

Expressing gratitude: J. Nandana and M.K. Abdul Rahman were among the students who thanked the

CHENNAI

06 December 2020 03:33 IST

‘Coaching, quota facilitated admission’

Five students from Kanniyakumari thanked Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, saying that NEET coaching, provided by the AIADMK government, coupled with the 7.5% horizontal reservation, paved way for them getting medical seats this year.

The students conveyed their gratitude through officials of the Department of Information and Public Relations, Kanniyakumari, according to a release.

J. Nandana, who studied at the Munjiri Government Higher Secondary School, said the dream of her late father Ravindran became a reality because of the NEET coaching and 7.5% reservation. “After my father was killed in an accident, my mother Jayakumari eked out a livelihood as a tailor. COVID-19 denied us even that, and I stayed at my uncle’s house to prepare for NEET,” she said. She scored 209 marks in the test.

Advertising

Advertising

Her schoolmate, S.S. Rahul Varshan, said while his elder brother could not enter a medical college because of NEET, his admission was facilitated by the government’s policies.

S. Ashika of the Government Higher Secondary School in Thuckalay said, “After my father’s death, my mother asked me to quit school. I somehow continued my education, and, today, I have got a seat at a medical college.”

M.K. Abdul Rahman, her schoolmate, said though he initially scored 377 marks in NEET through coaching provided by the government, he could not get a seat. “But the 7.5% quota ensured my admission to the Stanley Medical College. The credit should go to the Chief Minister and officials of the Education Department,” he said.

K. Reshma, who studied at the Thikkurichi Government Higher Secondary School, is another beneficiary of the scheme and has joined a BDS course.