Kanniyakumari-Kerala border under watch: CM

Case surge in neighbouring State cited

As Kerala is witnessing a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases after a lull, the Kanniyakumari district’s border with the neighbouring State will be monitored round the clock to check the entry of infected persons, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Tuesday.

Addressing a COVID-19 review meeting at the Kanniyakumari Collectorate, Mr. Palaniswami said the district officials had been directed to organise 35 fever clinics every day at people’s doorstep to detect cases. Thus far, 43,410 persons have been screened through fever clinics for ensuring timely isolation of patients and appropriate treatment. “To make these efforts more effective and to ensure better results, stringent surveillance has been put in place on the Kanniyakumari–Kerala border. Inter-State travellers from the district should be very cautious and take all precautionary measures to shield themselves from the infection,” he said.

“The district administration has been asked to ensure rigorous surveillance on the border round the clock, as any lapse would pose a serious threat to the efforts made to control the spread,” the CM said.

The Chief Minister said adequate beds, medicines, RT-PCR kits and personal protective equipment had been made available in the district to handle any situation arising out of COVID-19.

Thanks to the lockdown relaxations announced by the State government, industries were functioning smoothly, ensuring continued employment for their workers, he added.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation for 36 new projects, to be implemented by the Public Works, Rural Development, Municipal Administration, Transport and TWAD Board Departments at a cost of ₹60.44 crore. He also dedicated 21 completed projects, implemented at a cost of ₹153.92 crore by the Municipal Administration, TWAD Board, Highways and Minor Ports, Public Health, Police, Fisheries, Rural Development, School Education, Social Welfare and Cooperation Departments and Tangedco.

He disbursed ₹54.22 crore-worth welfare measures to 2,736 beneficiaries. After the review meeting, Mr. Palaniswami met representatives of farmers, fishermen, promoters of small and tiny industries and women’s self-help groups to discuss the problems they were facing and solicit suggestions for the improvement of their domains.