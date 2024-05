May 02, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

N. Kanniah has been elected president of the All India Railwaymen Federation for the fifth consecutive term. The AIRF comprises 19 Zonal Railways and 7 Production Units and represents about 1.2 million railway employees. Launched in 1923, the federation has completed 100 years of service and Mr. Kanniah was elected president at the centenary celebrations held in Delhi, according to a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.