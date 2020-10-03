Tamil Nadu

Kannan condemns U.P. incident

Makkal Munnetra Congress leader and former MP P. Kannan on Friday sought a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the rape and murder of a girl at Hathras in Uttar Pradesh.

In a statement, he said a court-monitored probe was a must to bring the culprits to book and ensure maximum punishment. Ensuring maximum punishment to the culprits would only bring an end to such heinous crimes, he added. He also condemned the behaviour of the Uttar Pradesh police towards former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi when they tried to visit the victim’s family at Hathras.

