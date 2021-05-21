Tamil Nadu

Kanimozhi writes to Centre, demands increase in drug for treating mucormycosis

DMK MP Kanimozhi has urged the Centre to take steps to increase the production of drugs needed for the treatment of mucormycosis or black fungus disease. In a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Chemicals and Fertilizer Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda, she said the supply of anti-fungal drugs Liposomal Amphotericin B or Amphotericin B was declining and [was becoming] increasingly difficult to obtain all over the country.

Seeking the ministers’ intervention to increase the supply of the drugs all over the country and also Tamil Nadu, she said the production could be increased by allowing companies to import the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) required for making the drugs without any bottlenecks.

