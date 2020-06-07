Tamil NaduCHENNAI 07 June 2020 12:57 IST
Kanimozhi wishes MLA Anbazhagan a speedy recovery
The MLA is undergoing treatment at a Chromepet hospital for COVID-19
DMK MP Kanimozhi on Sunday said the news that health condition of MLA J. Anbazhagan is showing improvement is comforting and wished him a speedy recovery.
The MLA is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital in Chromepet.
Mr. Anbazhagan is outspoken and very transparent in his approach and always put party interest first and functioned like a warrior, she tweeted.
