Tamil Nadu

Kanimozhi wishes MLA Anbazhagan a speedy recovery

DMK MLA J. Anbazhagan

DMK MLA J. Anbazhagan  

The MLA is undergoing treatment at a Chromepet hospital for COVID-19

DMK MP Kanimozhi on Sunday said the news that health condition of MLA J. Anbazhagan is showing improvement is comforting and wished him a speedy recovery.

The MLA is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital in Chromepet.

Mr. Anbazhagan is outspoken and very transparent in his approach and always put party interest first and functioned like a warrior, she tweeted.

