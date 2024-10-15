ADVERTISEMENT

Kanimozhi to represent DMK at Omar Abdullah’s swearing-in ceremony

Published - October 15, 2024 07:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi would represent her party in the swearing-in ceremony of National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah, who has been invited to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah called DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin over the phone and invited him for the swearing-in ceremony scheduled on October 16.

However, in view of the weather in parts of Tamil Nadu and as precautionary measures were underway, Mr. Stalin has conveyed to Mr. Abdullah that he would not be able to take part in the ceremony, an official release said.

Mr. Stalin conveyed to Mr. Abdullah that DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi would represent the DMK in the ceremony, the release added. The DMK and the National Conference are part of the INDIA bloc.

