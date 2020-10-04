Kanimozhi to lead candle-light march to Raj Bhavan seeking justice for Hathras victim

Mr. Stalin on Sunday said Ms. Kanimozhi will lead the protest march.

The DMK’s women’s wing led by its secretary Kanimozhi will take out a protest march on Monday evening to the Raj Bhavan seeking justice for the Hathras rape victim and to urge the Uttar Pradesh government to protect women, minorities, scheduled tribes whose safety has been a question mark in that State, DMK president M.K. Stalin said.

Mr. Stalin on Sunday said Ms. Kanimozhi will lead the protest march from the Rajiv Gandhi statue at Guindy to the Raj Bhavan at 5.30 p.m. on October 5.

He alleged that the U.P. government was trying to protect the accused and was creating a situation to help them escape from the law.

“The incident has created ripples not only in Uttar Pradesh but also across India. The police also stopped Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi who tried to go and meet the victim's family. What’s more atrocious is that the police manhandled Mr. Rahul Gandhi and the visuals of him being pushed to the ground is a blot on India’s democracy. If such treatment is being meted out to Mr. Rahul himself, imagine what would be the situation of the common man,” Mr. Stalin said.

He demanded that the U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath take responsibility for not providing enough security to Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi when they were allowed to go and meet the family on Saturday.

“Claiming to control the Congress cadre, the U.P. police used force against Ms. Priyanka Gandhi. All these are being done to frighten the people. Democratic rights and human rights have been thrown to the winds. The Chief Minister should take responsibility for all this and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah must give an explanation,” he demanded.

The cases against both the Congress leaders must be withdrawn and the privileges committee of Parliament must investigate the insult meted out to Mr. Rahul Gandhi, Mr. Stalin said.

“Minorities, women, scheduled tribes do not have security in Uttar Pradesh. Media are also understanding the situation there. The Central government has the responsibility to understand this and set the situation right,” Mr. Stalin said.