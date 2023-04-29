ADVERTISEMENT

Kanimozhi sends legal notice to Annamalai demanding an unconditional apology

April 29, 2023 11:04 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The DMK MP says she had not held any shares in Kalaignar TV, demands ₹one crore as damages from the BJP State President

The Hindu Bureau

Kanimozhi | Photo Credit: File Photo

DMK MP and deputy general secretary Kanimozhi on Saturday sent a legal notice to BJP State president K. Annamalai asking him to tender an unconditional apology for causing “immeasurable mental agony and torture” with the allegations he made against her.

In the legal notice sent through her advocate S. Manuraj, she said “she has not held any shares in Kalaignar TV” and accused Mr. Annamalai of making serious allegations against her without checking the most basic details.

Demanding ₹one crore as damages from him, she urged Mr. Annamalai to withdraw the defamatory video from social media platforms within 48 hours from the receipt of the notice.

“Refrain from repeating such unlawful acts in the future,” she said.

