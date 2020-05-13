Tamil Nadu

Kanimozhi requests Foreign Minister to bring home Indians stranded in Kuwait

The DMK MP said 7,000 Indians are stranded in Kuwait and are unable to afford the costs for the special flights

DMK MP Kanimozhi on Wednesday requested External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to take steps to bring to India the 7,000 Indians stranded in Kuwait.

In a letter to the Minister, she said 7,000 Indians had applied for emergency certificates to travel back and 5,000 of them had already received them. She pointed out that even after getting the certificates they are not able to come to India because they do not have the money to meet their travel expenses for special flights arranged by the Indian government.

“I request you to bring them back to Indian on humanitarian grounds without flight charges and till that time provide them with food and shelter,” she said.

