Kanimozhi, Raja get rousing reception

Former IT Minister A.Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi, who were acquitted by the CBI special court in the 2G spectrum scam case, received an enthusiastic reception from party leaders and cadre at the Chennai airport.
DMK working president M.K. Stalin, along with all senior leaders, including some former Ministers, was present at the airport to receive Mr. Raja and Ms. Kanimozhi.
The airport wore a festive look with the beating of drums by folk artistes and the bursting of crackers.
A small dais was arranged outside the airport. Ms. Kanimozhi and Mr. Raja received shawls, garlands and greetings from partymen who had assembled in huge numbers.
Later both of them went to Goapalapuram and sought the blessings of party leader M. Karunanidhi, who came out of his residence for a moment and waved to the cadre.
