‘Kanimozhi politicising Sattankulam custodial deaths’

Tiruppur

02 July 2020 00:00 IST

Tamil Nadu BJP president L. Murugan on Wednesday alleged that DMK MP Kanimozhi is politicising the Sattankulam custodial deaths while she did not attend the funeral of deceased Army soldier K. Palani in Ramanathapuram district.

Speaking to mediapersons in Tiruppur, he said Ms. Kanimozhi was meeting the kin of P. Jayaraj and J. Benicks, the father-son duo who died in police custody, along with “other organisations” in Sattankulam. “This issue must not be politicised,” he said, adding that policemen involved in this case must be punished.

Advertising

Advertising

The opposition must provide constructive criticism, Mr. Murugan said.

Regarding the recent ban on 59 mobile applications by the Centre, he said all BJP members had “taken a vow” to not use Chinese products. This step was taken after the Central government analysed the issue, he said.