Kanimozhi moves court to get suit quashed

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Kanimozhi has approached the Madras High Court to quash a defamation case filed against her before the Principal District and Sessions Court in Villupuram for having criticised Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami during a protest meet organised by her party at Tindivanam on September 18.

In the quash petition filed through senior counsel P. Wilson, the Rajya Sabha member, who was also a contestant for a Lok Sabha seat from Thoothukudi, said she had analysed the performance of the Chief Minister and criticised him in the interest of the people at large and in good faith. She listed out corrupt practices and unfulfilled poll promises.

However, her speech had been misquoted to lodge a complaint of defamation, through the office of the public prosecutor, she said.

“No public servant has an absolute immunity to indulge in corruption and get protection against criticism from the opposition or the public or an immunity from being exposed,” she claimed and urged the court to quash the complaint.

Further, claiming that the office of the Public Prosecutor was being misused for political gains, the MP said, “No public authority who draws his salary from the public exchequer can abuse their power to shield the corrupt. Shockingly, the judicial process is being misused to silence the Opposition. The criminal justice system cannot be used as a weapon to defend the corrupt.”

She contended that the DMK had the track record of monitoring and weeding out corruption in the government and was successful in bringing the corrupt, including a former Chief Minister, before the court and “suffer conviction.”