ADVERTISEMENT

Kanimozhi misled public through her speech in Lok Sabha speech, says Annamalai

February 09, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Wednesday said DMK MP Kanimozhi had misled the public with “lies” and “half truths” through her speech in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Citing recent incidents affecting the Scheduled Castes, including the mixing of human faeces in drinking water in Vengaivayal, he said the DMK had a long list of such “achievements on the social justice front” since it came to power in 2021. He said the DMK was yet to explain why no funds were spent on 13 schemes by Adi Dravida and Tribal Welfare Department. Refuting the assertion that the Governor was yet to approve 20 Bills, he said only 15 were pending. Of them, 12 dealt with making the Chief Minister the Chancellor of universities.

On the Bill banning online rummy, he said the government was yet to clarify how it could legislate on a subject that was on the Constitution’s Central List.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He urged Ms. Kanimozhi to respond to the low allocation of ₹75.05 crore for Tamil compared to ₹675.36 crore for Sanskrit during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

He said allocation for railway projects in Tamil Nadu in the present budget was seven times higher than the average outlay between 2009 and 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US