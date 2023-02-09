Kanimozhi misled public through her speech in Lok Sabha speech, says Annamalai

February 09, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - CHENNAI

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Wednesday said DMK MP Kanimozhi had misled the public with “lies” and “half truths” through her speech in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Citing recent incidents affecting the Scheduled Castes, including the mixing of human faeces in drinking water in Vengaivayal, he said the DMK had a long list of such “achievements on the social justice front” since it came to power in 2021. He said the DMK was yet to explain why no funds were spent on 13 schemes by Adi Dravida and Tribal Welfare Department. Refuting the assertion that the Governor was yet to approve 20 Bills, he said only 15 were pending. Of them, 12 dealt with making the Chief Minister the Chancellor of universities.

On the Bill banning online rummy, he said the government was yet to clarify how it could legislate on a subject that was on the Constitution’s Central List.

He urged Ms. Kanimozhi to respond to the low allocation of ₹75.05 crore for Tamil compared to ₹675.36 crore for Sanskrit during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

He said allocation for railway projects in Tamil Nadu in the present budget was seven times higher than the average outlay between 2009 and 2014.