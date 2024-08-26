ADVERTISEMENT

Kanimozhi meets Durai Dayanidhi at CMC, Vellore

Published - August 26, 2024 11:01 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

DMK MP Kanimozhi on Monday visited her nephew and producer Durai Dayanidhi, the son of former Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers M.K. Alagiri and grandson of late former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, at Christian Medical College (CMC) Hospital in Vellore to enquire about his health.

She visited CMC after participating at the valedictory function of centenary celebrations of late DMK leader Mr. Karunanidhi, which was organised by Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) at its campus here.

Ms. Kanimozhi, who was accompanied by Minister for Handlooms and Textiles, R. Gandhi, spoke to Judy John, Assistant Professor, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R), CMC, on the health condition of her nephew. Ms. Judy leads the PM&R team for Mr. Durai Dayanidhi, who has been admitted at the hospital since March 15.

Ms. Kanimozhi reached the hospital premises around 4.30 p.m. and left around 5 p.m. She also met family members of her nephew including her brother M.K. Alagiri.

Hospital authorities said that Mr. Durai Dayanidhi, who was referred to the hospital by a private hospital in Chennai, is undergoing physiotherapy. Family members including his father have been with him in the hospital since he was admitted.

