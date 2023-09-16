ADVERTISEMENT

Kanimozhi launches ‘Kalaignar 100’ quiz competition

September 16, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi launched the ‘Kalaignar 100’ quiz competition on Friday, the occasion of the birth anniversary of late DMK founder and former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai. Participants could take part in the quiz under two categories — those aged under 18 and those aged over it. Participants are supposed to answer about 10,000 questions. More details are available at kalaignar100.co.in. Those securing the first prize in both the categories would get a prize of ₹10 lakh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US