Kanimozhi launches ‘Kalaignar 100’ quiz competition

September 16, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - Chennai

DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi launched the ‘Kalaignar 100’ quiz competition on Friday, the occasion of the birth anniversary of late DMK founder and former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai. Participants could take part in the quiz under two categories — those aged under 18 and those aged over it. Participants are supposed to answer about 10,000 questions. More details are available at kalaignar100.co.in. Those securing the first prize in both the categories would get a prize of ₹10 lakh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.