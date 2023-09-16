HamberMenu
Kanimozhi launches ‘Kalaignar 100’ quiz competition

September 16, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi launched the ‘Kalaignar 100’ quiz competition on Friday, the occasion of the birth anniversary of late DMK founder and former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai. Participants could take part in the quiz under two categories — those aged under 18 and those aged over it. Participants are supposed to answer about 10,000 questions. More details are available at kalaignar100.co.in. Those securing the first prize in both the categories would get a prize of ₹10 lakh.

