Kanimozhi Karunanidhi honoured at Homepreneur Awards 2024

Published - August 11, 2024 10:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

She was presented the Inspirational Award for her outstanding contributions to public life

The Hindu Bureau

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Thoothukudi MP, speaking at the event held on Sunday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Thoothukudi MP, was honoured with the Inspirational Award for her outstanding contributions to public life at the Sakthi Masala and Brand Avatar Homepreneur Awards 2024 Season 7 held on Sunday. She was also given the Prominent Figure Public Life Award. J. Innocent Divya, Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, was given an award under the Distinguished in Public Service category.

Several other women from across Tamil Nadu were honoured under various categories, which covered fields including education, health, environment, home retail, home professional, media and entertainment, technology, manufacturing and agriculture, beauty and wellness, food and beverages, art and crafts, social impact, and self-help groups. This year, 3,000 homepreneurs registered, and 800 were chosen for face-to-face interviews with the jury.

Sakthi Masala and Brand Avatar Homepreneur Awards 2024 Season 7 is an initiative that recognises home-based businesses in Tamil Nadu from across sectors. It is an initiative by Brand Avatar, an integrated marketing communications and brand and event management solutions company.

Hemachandran, CEO of Brand Avatar, said: “Homepreneur awards has brought out the unheard inspiring stories of home-based businesswomen and our partnerships with various stake holders has enabled the growth of the ecosystem.”

