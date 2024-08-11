GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi honoured at Homepreneur Awards 2024

She was presented the Inspirational Award for her outstanding contributions to public life

Published - August 11, 2024 10:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Thoothukudi MP, speaking at the event held on Sunday.

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Thoothukudi MP, speaking at the event held on Sunday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Thoothukudi MP, was honoured with the Inspirational Award for her outstanding contributions to public life at the Sakthi Masala and Brand Avatar Homepreneur Awards 2024 Season 7 held on Sunday. She was also given the Prominent Figure Public Life Award. J. Innocent Divya, Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, was given an award under the Distinguished in Public Service category.

Several other women from across Tamil Nadu were honoured under various categories, which covered fields including education, health, environment, home retail, home professional, media and entertainment, technology, manufacturing and agriculture, beauty and wellness, food and beverages, art and crafts, social impact, and self-help groups. This year, 3,000 homepreneurs registered, and 800 were chosen for face-to-face interviews with the jury.

Sakthi Masala and Brand Avatar Homepreneur Awards 2024 Season 7 is an initiative that recognises home-based businesses in Tamil Nadu from across sectors. It is an initiative by Brand Avatar, an integrated marketing communications and brand and event management solutions company.

Hemachandran, CEO of Brand Avatar, said: “Homepreneur awards has brought out the unheard inspiring stories of home-based businesswomen and our partnerships with various stake holders has enabled the growth of the ecosystem.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.