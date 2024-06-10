ADVERTISEMENT

Kanimozhi is DMK’s Parliamentary Party leader

Published - June 10, 2024 09:32 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Kanimozhi

DMK MP Kanimozhi, elected from the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency, has been appointed as the party’s parliamentary party leader. She has replaced seven-time MP T.R. Baalu, who will now head the party in the Lok Sabha.

In a statement on Monday, DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said that Dayanidhi Maran, representing the Chennai Central constituency, will be the deputy leader of the party in the Lok Sabha. A. Raja, elected from the Nilgiris constituency, will be the Whip in the Lok Sabha.

Tiruchi N. Siva has been appointed as the leader of the DMK in the Rajya Sabha, while M. Shanmugam, who is also the general secretary of the LPF, the trade union of the DMK, will be his deputy. Senior advocate P. Wilson has been made the Whip in the Rajya Sabha.

S. Jagathratchagan, the Arakkonam MP, will be the treasurer of the DMK in both the Houses.

