Kanimozhi hands over cheques to kin of fireworks unit blast victims

Vigil over fireworks units will be intensified, says the MP

Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi on Saturday handed over cheques for ₹3 lakh each to four families of fireworks unit blast victims and said the government would intensify its vigil over the fireworks units to ensure safety of their workers.

Two days ago, four workers at the New Century Fireworks, located on Kovilpatti-Pasuvanthanai Road in Thuraiyoor near Kovilpatti in the district, were killed on the spot in a blast. The deceased were identified as Kannan, 48, Ramar, 42, Jayaraj, 47 and Thangavel, 43. There were about 45 sheds and the blast reportedly occurred in one of them.

Preliminary probe indicated that the explosion occurred after a worker went inside the room carrying a bucket containing chemical mixture used for making firecrackers. The worker might have fallen down accidentally or handled the bucket precariously triggering the blast.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced a solatium of ₹3 lakh each to the families of the victims and Ms. Kanimozhi handed over the cheques. She also consoled the families.

In a brief chat with reporters, she said that by and large the government had been strictly ensuring that the fireworks units adhered to procedures. It was unfortunate that the blast occurred in a manufacturing unit near Kovilpatti and claimed the lives of four workers.

To another query on the status of the students stranded in Ukraine universities, she said the State government had already opened up a helpline and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced that the travel expenses of the students would be taken care of by the government.

“We are in touch with the Union government and according to reports from the Ministry of External Affairs, the students have to be transported from Ukraine to a neighbouring country and then brought back home,” she added.