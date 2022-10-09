Kanimozhi elected DMK deputy general secretary, vows to follow in Stalin’s footsteps

ADVERTISEMENT

DMK MP Kanimozhi, who was elected the party’s deputy general secretary on Sunday, said the task before Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was not only the struggle for a political victory, but also one to uphold the Dravidian ideology, self-respect and the future of children in the State.

“I thank him for having given me an opportunity to take part in the struggle. The country sees you in the place of Kalaignar [late M. Karunanidhi] and looks up to your guidance. I see you in father’s place and will follow in your footsteps,” a visibly moved Ms. Kanimozhi said, speaking at a meeting of the general council.

Political vacuum

She said many predicted a political vacuum after the death of Karunanidhi, and it was also a wishful thinking of many.

“Our traditional enemies dreamed that they could built an empire that would be totally against our ideology. But he [Mr. Stalin] demolished it, by filling the vacuum not as air but as a storm,” she added. Ms. Kanimozhi said that after assuming power in the state, Mr. Stalin led the party in the path of success. “It is not just political victories. He never compromised on the principles of the party,” she said.

She alleged that while the DMK government ensured equal opportunities to women, the Sanatana forces hatched a plan to deny education to children through the National Education Policy. “The forces want to pack us off. Not even hundred years passed since our children have had access to education. But the Sanatana forces want them to pursue the avocation of their ancestors,” she alleged.

The general council re-elected Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan as the general secretary, former Union Minister T.R. Baalu as the treasurer and Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru as the principal secretary.

The other deputy general secretaries elected are former Union Minister A. Raja, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy and former Minister Anthiyur Selvaraj.