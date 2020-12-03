Kanimozhi condemns BJP leader’s comments on farmer protests

The DMK women’s wing leader said the farmers were protesting for their livelihoods, and the three new farm laws would enslave them to corporates

Thoothukudi MP and DMK women’s wing leader Kanimozhi on Wednesday condemned BJP State president L. Murugan who recently alleged that the farmer protests in and around Delhi were instigated by political parties.

She visited Uthukuli in Tiruppur district on Wednesday evening which comes under the Perundurai Assembly constituency, as part of the ‘Vidiyalai Nokki Stalinin Kural’ (Stalin’s voice for a new dawn) campaign. In a brief interaction with mediapersons, she alleged that Mr. Murugan’s comments were an insult to farmers. “They [the farmers] are protesting for their livelihoods. Despite the cold weather, they have come out in the open to protest,” Ms. Kanimozhi said.

Earlier while addressing the DMK cadre in Uthukuli, she alleged that the three farm laws will “enslave the farmers to corporates” and accused Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami of having supported these laws. Ms. Kanimozhi further alleged that the State government was not willing to hold talks with the farmers from the region regarding the construction of transmission towers and Irugur – Devangonthi Petroleum and Petroleum Product Pipeline (IDPL) by Bharat Petroleum on agricultural land.

“The time has come to send home the government that has betrayed [the farmers],” she said in her speech.