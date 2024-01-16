ADVERTISEMENT

Kanimozhi celebrates Pongal with folk artists

January 16, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

DMK MP Kanimozhi presenting gifts to folk artists in Chennai on Tuesday.

As part of ‘Chennai Sangamam – Namma Ooru Thiruvizha’, DMK MP Kanimozhi on Tuesday celebrated Pongal with folk artists who have come to Chennai to participate in the festival.

Over 2,000 artists are taking part in the five-day festival organised by the Department of Art and Culture, during which they will perform at parks and public venues where people gather in large numbers.

Ms. Kanimozhi visited the old MLA hostel where the artists are staying, and joined them in the celebrations. She also presented them saris, dhotis, gifts and sweets.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US