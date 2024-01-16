GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kanimozhi celebrates Pongal with folk artists

January 16, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
DMK MP Kanimozhi presenting gifts to folk artists in Chennai on Tuesday.

As part of ‘Chennai Sangamam – Namma Ooru Thiruvizha’, DMK MP Kanimozhi on Tuesday celebrated Pongal with folk artists who have come to Chennai to participate in the festival.

Over 2,000 artists are taking part in the five-day festival organised by the Department of Art and Culture, during which they will perform at parks and public venues where people gather in large numbers.

Ms. Kanimozhi visited the old MLA hostel where the artists are staying, and presented them saris, dhotis, gifts and sweets.

