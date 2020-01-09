Kanimozhi calls on JNU students

DMK MP K. Kanimozhi met with a section of students injured in the attack on Sunday night at the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus. She met with JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who was injured in the attack.

In her meeting with Ms. Ghosh and other students, she enquired about the events that unfolded on Sunday night on the campus.

“The students feel that they were specifically targeted. The people who attacked them knew who to attack, which rooms to attack and who were staying in which place. The Vice Chancellor hasn’t met or reached out or visited any of the injured students,” she told The Hindu.

Ms. Kanimozhi questioned why the police did not act for nearly three hours when violence was unleashed on the campus. “Why didn’t they enter the campus and protect the students?” She accused the police of being silent spectators and sought to know the reasons behind it. She visited one of the hostels that were attacked.

Earlier, she said the violence unleashed on students was an attempt to silence them. “In fact, those who were attacked, those who were injured… an FIR has been filed against them.”

Deepika’s visit

On actor Deepika Padukone and her upcoming movie being targeted by the BJP and its supporters after she visited JNU on Tuesday night to express solidarity with the students, the MP said anyone reaching out to the protesters were being targeted. “This is the way they work,” she said.

On the protests against the movie, Ms. Kanimozhi said, “Every time they target a movie, it does very well. This movie will do very well because it is about an acid attack survivor. I will watch the movie,” she said.