Kanimozhi, Annamalai seek Jaishankar’s intervention for release of T.N. fishermen detained at the Maldives

October 27, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

Thoothukudi MP K. Kanimozhi from the DMK and Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Friday separately wrote to Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar seeking his intervention in securing the release of 12 fishermen from Tamil Nadu who were arrested by the Maldivian authorities.

In her letter, Ms. Kanimozhi said the fishermen from Tharuvaikulam in Thoothukudi district were fishing in the southern Arabian Sea. They accidentally ventured into the maritime area of the Maldives when they tried to move to safety following a cyclone alert they received on October 20. She requested Mr. Jaishankar to secure the release of the fishermen and their boat at the earliest.

Highlighting the arrest of the 12 fishermen, Mr. Annamalai requested the Minister’s “intervention to facilitate the swift and safe repatriation” of them. He thanked Mr. Jaishankar for his unwavering support for Tamil fishermen and for prioritising their safety.

