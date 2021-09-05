Kangana Ranaut, director Vijay upbeat about Thalaivii

CHENNAI

05 September 2021 01:30 IST

Film on ex-CM Jayalalithaa set to release on Sept. 10

The cast and crew of the upcoming film Thalaivii took the stage in Chennai on Saturday evening. A biopic on the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, the film stars actor Kangana Ranaut in the lead and is set to release in theatres on September 10.

“More than the film being my dream, it is my team’s dream. I have directed four directors in this film — Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swami, Thambi Ramaiah and Samuthirakani — which was something I immensely enjoyed,” said director A.L. Vijay.

“This is not a political film and it is purely the journey of Jayalalithaa amma. Thalaivii is dedicated to her life in cinema and politics,” he added.

“I feel fortunate and privileged that Thalaivii is one of the first films releasing in theatres after they were recently reopened. I feel like this might be the best film of my career and I thank my producers and the director for having so much confidence in me,” Ms. Ranaut said.

Actors Arvind Swami, Thambi Ramaiah, Madhoo and Bhagyashree, cinematographer Vishal Vittal and choreographer Gayatri Raghuram also spoke about their experience of working on the film.

“We stuck to our guns and wanted to ensure that the film got a theatrical release. We are immensely happy to have made a great film with a great time,” said producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri.

Earlier, Ms. Ranaut visited Jayalalithaa’s memorial and offered floral tributes.