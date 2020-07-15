Kanda Shashti Kavacham row: Law Minister warns of stern action

Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam on Wednesday warned that the State government would take stern action against those posting messages on social media endangering communal harmony and religious peace.
Replying to a question over malicious content being posted on the sacred hymns of Kanda Shashti Kavacham, Mr. Shanmugam said stern action would be taken against messages on social media that were detrimental to communal harmony and religious peace.
The government would take stringent action and this is also my opinion, he said.
Earlier, Mr. Shanmugam accompanied by Industries Minister M.C. Sampath laid the foundation stone for a check dam across the Thenpennaiar river at Kandarakottai in Panruti block in Cuddalore district.
The Minister said the check dam would run 575 metres across the Thenpennaiar with the height being 1.50 metres. The storage capacity of the check dam will be 28.58 million cubic feet.
To be built at a cost of ₹33 crore, the proposed check dam would help harvest rainwater and benefit 48,360 persons in 16 villages in Cuddalore and Villupuram districts.
Collectors Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri (Cuddalore) and A. Annadurai (Villupuram) were present.
