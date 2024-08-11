Kanchi Shankaracharya calls for peace in Bangladesh

Special prayers for restoration of peace and normalcy in Bangladesh are being held by Kanchi Shankaracharya Pujyashri Shankara Vijayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya Swamiji, against the backdrop of the recent turmoil in the country.

”Bangladesh has several historic temples including the Dhakeshwari Mandir, a shakti-peeth, and is home to a large number of Hindus. Pujya Shankaracharya Swamiji appealed for peace and safety of the Hindus and for stability in the Nation,” a press release issued by the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam on August 10 said.

The release recalled that the 69th Acharya of Kanchi Math, Pujya Jayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya Swamiji visited Dhaka in 2000 and offered worship at the Dhakeshwari mandir, and a gate leading to the temple was named as the ‘Shankaracharya Gate’ in commemoration of his visit.