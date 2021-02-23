Kanchi pontiff performs rituals at Rameswaram

Chennai

23 February 2021 02:07 IST

The pontiff offered a golden ‘vilva’ garland to Ramanathaswami

The Kanchi Sankaracharya, who is on a visit to Rameswaram, went to the Ramanathaswami temple and performed ritualistic worship.

The rituals include ‘gangabhishekam’, ‘vilvapathra pujai’ and ‘deeparadana’. The pontiff offered a golden ‘vilva’ garland to Ramanathaswami. He also performed ‘kumkumarchanai’ and made offerings at the Ambal sannadhi in the temple.

Initially there was some confusion because of a communication gap between some priests and the HR&CE officials, which led to an altercation and some delay in the performance of the rituals.

But after the rituals were explained to the priests, they helped the Acharya to perform them and cooperated with the HR&CE officials and the chairman of the board of trustees of the temple, who had invited the Acharya.