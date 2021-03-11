Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital adjudged best paediatric hospital

CHENNAI

11 March 2021 17:27 IST

Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital has been adjudged the best paediatric facility in the country, according to a survey by News Week magazine.

The survey was done in partnership with Statista Inc., a global data research firm. The survey included hospitals from 25 countries, including the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada and India.

The countries were selected based on the standard of living, life expectancy, population size, number of hospitals and data availability. The results were released in the magazine on March 5.

The survey took for evaluation three data sources, including peer recommendation; patient experience and compliance with performance indicators.

An international online survey was conducted including more than 70,000 doctors; hospital managers; and healthcare professionals. It surveyed patient experience measuring their satisfaction with the hospitals; and key performance indicators such as patient safety, hygiene measures and quality of treatment.

The hospital’s medical director S. Balasubramanian and chief executive officer S. Chandramohan said 11 hospitals from India were featured among the world’s best hospitals in 2021. They include three hospitals specialising in oncology; two in cardiology and one each in fertility; gastroenterology; nephrology and urology; ophthalmology and psychiatry.