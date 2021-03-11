Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital adjudged best paediatric hospital

Kanchi Kamakoti CHILDS Trust Hospital has been adjudged the best paediatric facility in the country, according to a survey by News Week magazine.
The survey was done in partnership with Statista Inc., a global data research firm. The survey included hospitals from 25 countries, including the United States of America, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada and India.
The countries were selected based on the standard of living, life expectancy, population size, number of hospitals and data availability. The results were released in the magazine on March 5.
The survey took for evaluation three data sources, including peer recommendation; patient experience and compliance with performance indicators.
An international online survey was conducted including more than 70,000 doctors; hospital managers; and healthcare professionals. It surveyed patient experience measuring their satisfaction with the hospitals; and key performance indicators such as patient safety, hygiene measures and quality of treatment.
The hospital’s medical director S. Balasubramanian and chief executive officer S. Chandramohan said 11 hospitals from India were featured among the world’s best hospitals in 2021. They include three hospitals specialising in oncology; two in cardiology and one each in fertility; gastroenterology; nephrology and urology; ophthalmology and psychiatry.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath