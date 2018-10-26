Kancheepuram temple idols produced before court

The Idol Wing CID police produced the idols of Somaskandar and Ezhuvaarkuzhali Amman belonging to the Kancheepuram Sri Ekambareswarar temple before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court at Kumbakonam on Thursday.

Alleged misappropriation of gold in the making of these two idols for the temple led to the arrest of the then Additional Commissioner (Thiruppani), Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, M. Kavitha, by the Idol Wing CID a few months ago.

The height and weight measurements of the two idols were taken in front of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate. The two-foot tall idol of Somaskandar weighed 110 kg. The weight of the Ezhuvaarkuzhaliamman idol was 60 kg and its height, three feet. The court ordered that the two idols be kept at the icon centre inside the Kumbakonam Nageswaran temple.

The Idol Wing CID which had registered a case in connection with misappropriation of gold in the making of the two idols had named nine persons including Ms. Kavitha as accused.

The case is on at the Kumbakonam Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court.