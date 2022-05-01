Kancheepuram sizzles at 44.2 degree Celsius

Brace for hotter days ahead, says IMD; Vellore clocks 42.3 degree Celsius

On May 1, several districts witnessed high temperatures with nine recording over 100 degrees (Fahrenheit). Kancheepuram topped the charts with 44.2 degree Celsius followed by Vellore at 42.3 degree Celsius.

Chennai airport, Dharmapuri, Madurai, Salem, Tiruchi, Vellore, Karur Paramathi, Thanjavur and Erode saw the mercury rise to 37.8 degree Celsius and it is only going to get hotter in the coming days. On Sunday, Nungambakkam weather station recorded 36.3 degree Celsius and Meenambakkam 38.4 degree Celsius, the India Meteorological Department officials said.

Though the city is not reeling under a heat wave, residents are sweating it out and taking to social media platforms to complain about the weather. Days will turn even hotter and the department is predicting a rise in temperature by another two degrees in the next two days. “Sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Maximum and minimum temperature are likely to be around 38 degree Celsius and 28 degree Celsius respectively,” the department said. Maximum temperature may be above normal by 2-3 degree Celsius in isolated pockets of the State, the department said.

Only some districts in Tamil Nadu like The Nilgiris recorded light rain, giving respite for some residents from the searing heat. There could be thunderstorm with lightning in one or two places over Tamil Nadu on Monday, the department said.