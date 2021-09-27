Kancheepuram residents demand MTC bus services

CHENNAI

Representations made to CM and Minister

The residents of Kancheepuram want the Transport Department to resume Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus services between the temple town to Chennai.

Because of the presence of several major industries in the district, a large number of people travel between Kancheepuram and Chennai.

Although the town has buses to other places and suburban trains, the residents complained about the absence of MTC buses to Chennai. The MTC, which used to operate buses from T. Nagar bus terminus on route no. 576, had stopped the service five years ago. Now, the MTC operates buses only till Walajabad.

Hardship to residents

F. Berry, secretary of the Tamil Nadu Makkal Urimai Pathukappu Ozhal Ozhippu Sangam, said lack of MTC bus service caused hardship to residents and traders. Also, the suburban train services operated till Thirumalpur via Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu were limited.

He wanted the MTC to extend the purview of its operations to 75 km from the present 50 km as the city had expanded beyond Tambaram.

He wanted to know why buses could not be operated to temple town when MTC could run buses to Chengalpattu district.

The residents had made a representation to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Transport Minister R.S. Rajakannappan to operate direct buses to T. Nagar, Broadway and Secretariat.

A similar demand was put forth by the residents of Tiruvallur to resume bus service on route no. 597 which used to be operated from T. Nagar bus terminus.

A senior official said direct bus services to Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur were stopped after it was decided to reduce the operating distance of the MTC to 50 km.