Kancheepuram residents demand bus stand along Bengaluru highway

Long-distance buses avoid taking deviation from highway to enter temple town

Kancheepuram, known for its ancient temples and silk saris, lacks good public transport. A bus terminus along the Chennai-Bengaluru highway has been a long-pending demand of the residents.

While the neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur are blessed with excellent public transport round-the-clock, the people of Kancheepuram district have been struggling with poor bus and train services.

F. Berry, secretary of the Tamil Nadu Makkal Urimai Pathukappu Ozhal Ozhippu Sangam, says besides being a leading pilgrim centre in the country, the temple town is also known for its silk saris. But residents and traders of the district headquarters find it tough to travel to Chennai, Chengalpattu and Tiruavallur because of inadequate bus services. The suburban train services too are limited after the morning peak hours.

Although long-distance buses from Chennai take the Chennai-Bengaluru highway via Kancheepuram district, they do not take deviation to reach the bus stand to avoid traffic jams. Thus, people of the temple town have to either travel to Chengalpattu or Chennai for boarding long-distance buses.

The sangam has sent a representation to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for constructing a new bus terminus on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway in one of the four places, namely Ponnerikarai, Vellakal, Vedal or Rajakulam, to provide better connectivity for Kancheepuram residents.

Kancheepuram MLA C.V.M.P. Ezhilarasan said the main reason was that the bus terminus was located well in the heart of the temple town. The long-distance buses originating from Chennai avoid taking deviation from Chennai-Bengaluru highway to avoid getting caught in traffic snarls. The two-time MLA said he had already given a representation to Transport Minister R.S. Rajakannappan to shift the bus terminus to a place along the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway. Mr. Ezhilarasan said very soon a site would be identified on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway for constructing a new bus terminus.