Kancheepuram cracker factory blast | Two more succumb to burn injuries

March 26, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST - KANCHEEPURAM

Four days after the fire accident at the Kancheepuram district firecracker factory, two men, aged 35 and 50 years, who had sustained more than 80% burn injuries, died at Chengalpattu Government Hospital on March 26, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

The premises of the cracker factory in which more than nine workers succumbed to burn injuries after a blast took place in Valathottam of Kancheepuram district on March 22, 2023. File | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Pushing up the death toll in the fire accident that took place at a cracker factory in Valathottam of Kancheepuram district on March 22, two more persons have succumbed to burn injuries on Sunday, March 26, 2023. The blast at the firecracker manufacturing unit has thus resulted in the death of 11 persons with one body remaining unidentified. 

A senior police officer of the Kancheepuram district said two workers who had suffered severe burn injuries and were undergoing treatment in the Chengalpattu Government Hospital succumbed to their injuries in the early hours on Sunday.

| Video Credit: Special Arrangement
Greed of small cracker units causes accidents, alleges T.N. Minister

The victims have been identified as Gajendran (50) and Jagadesh (35). Both the victims had sustained more than 80% burn injuries.

A blast had occurred while workers were engaged in manufacturing firecrackers for a festival in the factory on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The Kancheepuram Police had arrested the factory owner Narendran in connection with the explosion. Also, the State Government had announced ₹3 lakh compensation for each of the victims. 

