‘Kanal’ Kannan moves High Court seeking bail

The Madras High Court on Monday granted time till Thursday for the Chennai Central Crime Branch (CCB) police to respond to a bail petition moved by film action choreographer ‘Kanal’ Kannan alias V. Kannan, 59, in a case booked for having demanded the removal of the statue of rationalist and Dravidian ideologue ‘Thanthai’ Periyar located outside the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple at Srirangam in Tiruchi district.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan granted the time after the petitioner’s counsel R.C. Paul Kanagaraj argued that there was nothing wrong about his client having demanded the removal of the statute of a rationalist located right outside a temple visited by lakhs of worshippers every day. He contended that the police had arrested the petitioner instead of arresting those who had erected the statue in front of the temple.

In his petition, the stunt master stated that he was an office-bearer of Hindu Munnani and therefore attended a public meeting organised by the latter recently. While addressing the participants of the meet, he said that Periyar’s statue outside the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple should be demolished because it contained statements that all those who believe in God and offer worship were fools and barbarians.

“Sri Ranganathaswamy temple is a holy one where at least one lakh Hindus worship every day... The petitioner submits that he does not believe what he said was against any law of the country. On the other hand, the existence of the statue with those words is certainly an offence punishable under Sections 153 (promoting enmity between different groups), 505(1)(b) (disturbing public tranquility) and 505(2) (promoting enmity between classes) of Indian Penal Code,” he said.

He also contended that the police department, instead of taking action against the person who had erected the statue in front of the temple, had unfortunately registered a case against the petitioner. The petitioner further said that in the recent days, many videos were circulated on the social media demeaning the Hindu Gods and the faith of the Hindus, yet the police had not chosen to register cases against those individuals.

Undertaking to abide by any condition imposed by the court for grant of bail, he assured the court that he would not evade from facing the case. In the meantime, since the complainant belonging to Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam too wanted to intervene and oppose the bail plea, the judge decided to hear him too on Thursday.