Kambar, a community of Kali temple priests and musicians

Uvachar or Occhan is one of the very small communities populating mostly the southern districts of Tamil Nadu. They are described by Edgar Thurston and K. Rangachari in their book, Castes and Tribes of Southern India, as a class of temple priests who usually officiate as pujaris at Pidari, Kali and other Amman (Grama Devata) temples. But what the authors have failed to make a reference to is their vocation as nagaswaram and thavil players.

“Kamban is a title of the Occhans, to which caste the great Tamil epic poet Kamban is reputed to have belonged,” say Thurston and Rangachari. The name Kambar in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu and at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala identifies them with nagaswaram and thavil.

Terada Yoshitaka, a Japanese scholar, in his book T.N. Rajarattinam Pillai: Charisma, Caste Rivalry and the Contested Past in South Indian Music says that the total population of the jati (community) was estimated to be around two thousand in the 1970s. According to the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Commission report, most of these families suffered economically and their only source of income was from the temple.

“Probably, our ancestors would have taken up the vocation of nagaswaram-and thavil-playing to add to the remuneration that they received as priests in Kali temples,” said N. Subramanian, who is from a family of temple priests and nagaswaram players and belongs to the Uvachar community. They wear the “sacred threads” and are also known by names such as Parisaivar, Vallavarayar and Sallirayar.

Besides performing poojas at Kali temples in villages, he said Uvachars, known as Kambars, also performed Omkarabali – a pooja that is performed the night before the festival of the main temple in the village begins. “The pooja was meant to drive away evil spirits from the streets. Flag-hoisting in temples will begin only after the Omkarabali,” said Mr. Subramanian, a retired schoolteacher. His father, Nalayutha Kambar, and younger brother, Ganesh, were nagaswaram players.

K.K. Pillai, historian and author of The Suchindram Temple, gives a detailed account of Omkarabalipadittaram and Omkarabali performed prior to the day of the flag-hoisting ceremony. “When all have assembled, the Santikaran or the officiating priest of the Munnurrunankai Amman Koil (Badrakali) shrine appears on the scene and recites a set of speech describing the celebrations that are to take place and the deities as well as their vahanas that are to be carried in procession each day at the Utsava,” he writes. It will be followed by Omkarabali at midnight.

The officiating priest of the Munnurrunankai temple is an Uvachan. “In truth, Omkarabali is a sacrifice for Kali,” Pillai says, explaining that agamas prescribe even a regular ten-day festival for Kali prior to the commencement of the Mahotsava. He says that a few temples still conform to this theoretical prescription.

In Kanniyakumari district, for a long time, agricultural activities would begin only after a festival – Kali Ootu – takes place in Kali temples with Uvachars as priests. Though Kali Ootu continues, the practice of commencing cultivation only after the festival is no longer followed.

Foray into a folk form

When it comes to music, Uvachar performed only classical nagaswaram and thavil concerts before foraying into naiyandi melam, a folk form of nagaswaram music performed during the festival of folk deities.

“My father and grandfather played in only Carnatic concerts. Subsequent generations pursued a career as naiyandi melam artistes,” said Panakudi Mani, who performs at both Carnatic and naiyandi melam concerts.

Though the earlier generation of Uvachar musicians stayed away from playing naiyandi melam, they were invited to play neelambari raga to prompt the oracles of the folk deities to dance. Now a lot of nagaswaram and thavil players from the community perform naiyandi melam.

Valliyoor M.S. Rajukutty is an outstanding naiyandi melam artiste. In Valliyoor alone, there are over 50 nagaswaram and thavil players.

Music historian Lalitharam, who made an extensive tour in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts searching for musicians who have worked closely with late nagaswaram player Karukurichi Arunachalam, says that there were some brilliant nagaswaram and thavil players from the Uvachar community.

‘Not recorded’

“The life and music of many nagaswaram players are not recorded. Even the available literature is mostly about nagaswaram and thavil players from the composite Thanjavur district. The only exception is Karukurichi Arunachalam, who is from the composite Tirunelveli district, but learnt from Thiruvavaduthurai Rajarathinam Pillai,” said Mr. Lalitharam.

He said Pathamadai Raja, a well-known nagaswaram player, had even accompanied Karukurichi Arunachalam as second nagaswaram artiste and performed with him in a national programme for the All India Radio (AIR). He dominated the nagaswaram world in southern districts and Kerala after the demise of Arunachalam. His brother, Manthiramoorthy Kambar, trained several nagaswaram players.

Sudalayandi Kambar of Kanniyakumari had gained a status as a formidable nagaswaram artiste and was the most-sought after musician in Kerala. Thavil player and Sangita Kalanidhi awardee Valayapatti A. Subramanian was a part of this troupe, before he chalked out his own career as an all-time great.

Tirunelveli Ayyakutti Kambar was another doyen, who could keep different talams in his hands and legs even as he recites sollus. Nagaswaram player Tirunelveli S.S. Rangappa, Chinna Subbaiah, also known as Chinna Karukurichi as his style resembled that of Arunachalam, Tiruchendur Rajagopla Kambar and thavil player Tiruchendur Nainarsamy are some of the other well-known musicians from the community. Meenakshi Kambar of Tiruchendur says: “Nainarsamy was a ‘samrat’ and played with all the great nagaswaram and thavil players who would perform at the festival of Tiruchendur temple.”

“I have listened to him playing in pairs with Needamangalam Shanmugavadivel. He was also invited to play when the portrait of Saint Thiagaraja was taken in procession in Thiruvaiyaru and the procession went beyond its stipulated time as the participants came under the spell of Nainarsamy’s playing,” Mr. Lalitharam recalled Meenakshi Kambar as saying.

