Kamban Kazhagam to honour Tamil teachers, conduct literary event

The Vellore Chapter of Kamban Kazhagam will honour teachers and professors in the Department of Tamil in schools and colleges in Vellore to popularise Tamil literary works among youth.

Addressing journalists on the upcoming Kamban Vizha, a Tamil literary event, VIT vice-president and Kamban Kazhagam (Vellore) president G.V. Selvam, said that the Vellore chapter was formed more than 45 years ago by late poet S.N. Kuppusamy. Since then, the forum has been growing among Tamil enthusiasts in the town.

“It is the need of the hour to popularise Tamil literary works among youngsters especially in terms of Tamil writing skills. In that endeavour, the forum will coordinate with Tamil teachers and professors to achieve it,” he said.

Further, Mr. Selvam said that Vellore Kamban Kazhagam would organise a day-long Kamban Vizha, a Tamil literary event, in the town on September 8. As part of the event, G. Viswanathan, VIT founder-chancellor, will unveil the portrait of Mr. Kuppusamy. “The annual event will be held as a three-day or a five-day literary festival in the coming years,” he added.

Tracing its origin, he said the Kamban Kazhagam was formed in 1930 at Therazhundur, the birthplace of the Tamil poet Kambar. The village is located around 15 km from Mayiladuthurai town. In Karaikudi, the Kazhagam was formed by Tamil writer Ganesan in 1939. He was also credited with organising the first Kamban Vizha in the same year.