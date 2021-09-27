Kamal’s poll campaign to begin today

CHENNAI

27 September 2021 04:12 IST

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Sunday said he will start campaigning for his party on September 27 in Kancheepuram for the upcoming rural local bodies elections in 9 districts.

Party sources said he will campaign in Kancheepuram district on September 27 and in Chengalpattu district on September 30. A release said the party believes strong local bodies alone can ensure State autonomy. “The party founder already announced that MNM will contest the polls alone. MNM candidates are contesting as agents of change.”

